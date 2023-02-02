Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut in India, is it worth buying in 2023?

Samsung has just launched its new Galaxy S23 series in India and the company has also slashed the price of older models. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a massive price cut in India because this is a one-year-old flagship. The S22 was launched in India for Rs 72,999 and the price has now dropped to Rs 57,999 on the official website. Though, interested buyers can get this flagship for even less via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant is selling it for as low as Rs 52,900. This price is for the 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets price cut in India: Is it worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is an old 5G smartphone, but people can buy it if they want a flagship phone with a great camera setup and fast performance. One doesn't need to worry about software support because Samsung has promised to offer long-term support. The handset is entitled to receive four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

One of more reasons to buy the S22 is that the new Galaxy S23 is pretty similar to its predecessor, so one will likely be getting more or less the same experience at a much lower price. The biggest difference is in the chipset and battery. The rest of the features such as stereo speakers, IP68 water resistant rating, 25W fast charging, 6.1-inch AMOLED display and triple rear cameras are the same on both devices.

The new Galaxy S23 packs a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a slightly bigger 3,900mAh battery unit under the hood, but this won't create a very major difference for average users. People who desire a compact form factor would love using the Galaxy S22, but there are also disadvantages of that. It features a small battery too. So, one needs to keep in mind that the battery life of the Galaxy S22 is not that great and one will be required to charge the phone at least twice a day if the usage is moderate.

If people can extend their budget, then I would suggest them to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+ as its price is down to Rs 64,999 on Amazon. The flagship was originally announced in India with a starting price of Rs 84,999. It will offer better battery life and faster charging support compared to the standard model. It features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charge.