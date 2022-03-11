Samsung Galaxy S22 reportedly gets an update that fixes performance throttling in apps

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out an update that fixes the performance throttling issues that were recently discovered. Sammobile noted that the latest update removes CPU and GPU performance limits to allow users to take full advantage of their phone's hardware. The update also brings a new Game Performance Management mode in Game Booster, though its usage is unknown. The name suggests that this mode could help improve gaming performance.

The performance throttling issue was discovered a few days back and the company had promised that it would release an update to fix this issue and it seems that the brand didn't waste any time. Though, the update is currently only available for those who are based in South Korea and is only for the ones who own the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

"We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps," a Samsung spokesperson told The Verge.

At the moment, there is no information on when Samsung plans to release the same update for other devices. But, since this is a major issue, the company is expected to release the update to more regions in the coming days or weeks. It was initially believed that the performance throttling issue was only limited to Samsung Galaxy S22 series when several users started complaining on Twitter.

However, Geekbench developer John Poole later reported that the same issue is also present on older models. As per several reports, the performance throttling issue was visible in some popular games like Genshin Impact as well as some regular apps such as Instagram, Netflix, and Google apps.

A Samsung user on Twitter had claimed the Samsung smartphones ship with a preloaded app called Game Optimizing Service that limits the use of hardware resources for around 10,000 apps. It was reported that Samsung's native app runs in the background even when using regular or gaming apps.