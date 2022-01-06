Samsung Galaxy S22 series dummy units compared in a video to give a size comparison

Galaxy S22, which is set to be launched soon by Samsung, has been in the news for a while. According to a video posted by Unbox Therapy, an alleged dummy unit of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has emerged, and it appears that the largest next-generation Galaxy phone would feature a design similar to the Note.

We keep getting more and more leaks of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 devices. The latest batch shows us what seems to be a dummy model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and even though this isn't the real deal, it gives us a very clear idea of the phone's final design.

Images of the black and white colourways of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been found in the open. On Twitter, @hypark22 has posted a series of photos and short videos showing off the smartphone.

UK accessories retailer Mobile Fun has also shared the dummies of Galaxy S22. We can see how the three sizes compare from the 6.06-inch Galaxy S22, the 6.55-inch Galaxy S22+, and the (at least) 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra, thanks to the dummies, which are reflective of the design and dimensions of the three upcoming flagships.

Like the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an S Pen built into its body. In fact, the Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy's overall design and appearance are strikingly similar to the current Note model.

Recent rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature great camera upgrades, which means that users will need tons of storage space to keep their pictures and video. And it seems that Samsung is already planning on giving its users more storage options. Rumors claim that Samsung may launch a Galaxy S22 Ultra variant with 1TB storage.

Galaxy S22 Ultra features include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and an improved main 108 megapixel camera with a new detail enhancement mode for taking sharper shots.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to debut in February alongside the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus at an Unpacked event. However, there is no official announcement regarding the date yet.