Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip instead of Exynos 2200

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is coming later today. Traditionally, Samsung launches two specific processor variants of all its new Galaxy S-series phones. While markets like the US and China get Qualcomm Snapdragon processor models, the rest of Samsung's markets sell Exynos-powered Galaxy S-series phones. India is one of the latter, but not this time. A new leak suggests Samsung might as well launch the Galaxy S22 series in India rather with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor than the recently-launched Exynos 2200.

A report by Pricebaba.com has claimed that Samsung's Galaxy S22 series for the Indian market will use Snapdragon's flagship processor, a first for the Galaxy S-series. For the past few years, Samsung's flagships in India have used Exynos processors, just like several other markets. Initially, the disparity used to irk Indian users of Samsung Galaxy S-series phones, who often criticised Samsung for selling phones with Exynos processors in India.

Well, Exynos processors were no match for Snapdragon processors in the flagship segment initially, based on real-world and synthetic results, but over recent years, Samsung has dramatically enhanced the performance of Exynos processors. This time, Samsung is claiming that the Xclipse GPU inside the Exynos 2200 uses the architecture of the AMD RDNA 2 graphics processor, which powers gaming consoles such as Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It is a big upgrade because it enables ray-tracing, and is something Samsung should naturally be proud of, but if this rumour holds any water, Samsung's choice may become questionable.

Not that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be below par, but the new GPU inside the Exynos 2200 seems worth a bet, especially when launching Exynos-powered flagship phones in India is not new for Samsung. Although the graphics processor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is not based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, it uses an ARMv9 design based on the 4nm architecture.

Samsung has not confirmed a word yet, so I would advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt. Do not worry, however. The launch of the Galaxy S22 series is going to take place later today, and hopefully, announcements around their India launch will also be made alongside. Samsung is also likely to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series at the launch event.