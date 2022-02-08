Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch tomorrow: What to expect, live stream details, and more

Samsung is all set to host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow on February 9, where it will launch its 2022 flagships. The company will likely unveil three phones, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter is expected to be a fusion of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series, as suggested by the teasers.

Those who are interested in watching the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event can check out the company's YouTube channel or visit its dedicated event page. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 8.30 PM IST. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: What to expect?

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22 model and the Plus variant are rumoured to retain the old design. So, you can expect the design to be similar to last year's Galaxy S21 phones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will likely offer a more premium and different design. It will offer support for S Pen too.

The leaks suggest that the Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S22 Plus could sport a 6.6-inch panel. The Ultra variant is said to pack a massive 6.81-inch screen. ­It will have a curved screen with squared-off edges and the other two models could have a flat display. All the three models are expected to come with support for LTPO panels, which means that the device will be able to adjust the display's refresh rate from 120Hz down to 1Hz depending on the content. This will help save some battery life. These handsets are said to come with 100% of the challenging DCI-P3 colour gamut.

A report from WinFuture suggested that the new Samsung phones could offer a watch party mode for YouTube via the Google Duo video call app. It will allow users to watch and react to their favourite clips with friends. The Plus and Ultra versions are expected to have a peak brightness of 1,750nits. Samsung will likely offer a punch-hole display design with the new devices that we have seen on most Galaxy phones.

For photography, the 2022 flagships are expected to receive some upgrades in the camera department. The standard and the Plus model are expected to arrive with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The primary camera might use Samsung's GN5 sensor, which is being used by the Google Pixel 6 too.

The devices are tipped to come with support for Adaptive Pixel technology, which reportedly uses two modes to capture photos - 108-megapixel (remosiac mode) and 12-megapixel (nonabinning) to deliver a better-detailed picture in 12-bit. The cheaper model in the Galaxy S22 series is said to have a 3X telephoto zoom lens with a 10MP resolution.

The devices might also have the ability to shoot 8K videos at 60fps. Comparatively, the Galaxy S21 Ultra maxed out at 24fps for 8K video. While this might not interest a lot of people as not everyone has an 8K TV at home. But, users will have a future-proof phone in their hands. The rest of the details are currently unknown.

For selfies, the Galaxy S22 and its Plus variant are tipped to sport a 10-megapixel camera, whereas the most premium model is said to come with a 40-megapixel sensor, similar to last year's versions. While this might be a little disappointing for people, Samsung is expected to make some hardware changes.

The European variant of the phone will reportedly be powered by Samsung's home-brewed Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD RDNA 2 graphics. A few markets like the US will get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model. While the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are speculated to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be made available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the regular Galaxy S22 will continue to offer 25W fast charging, but the other two models are expected to get faster 45W charging support, which a lot of people will appreciate, considering you get 65W fast charging with premium mid-range phones. In addition to this, the Galaxy S22 might get support for 25W wireless charging, which will be a notable upgrade over the 15W charging the Galaxy S21 series offers.

A WinFuture report suggests that the regular model could have a 3,700mAh battery. If this happens, then a lot of people will likely be disappointed, as these days most devices offer more than a 4,000mAh unit. The Galaxy S22 Plus is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh unit and the Galaxy S22 Ultra could feature a 5,000mAh battery.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ could be priced at 849 (around Rs 72,400) and 1049 (around Rs 89,500), respectively. The mentioned price might be for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.