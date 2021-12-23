Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ official poster leaked, shows new design on the flagship model

Every smartphone enthusiast in the world is awaiting the launch of Samsung's next line of flagship smartphones. Rumours to date have hinted that the Galaxy S22 series will debut sometime towards the end of January. In the buildup to the launch, several reports have hinted at what to expect from the Galaxy S22 lineup. None, however, have been officially confirmed. A recently leaked image doing rounds online now changes that.

LetsGoDigital, which has also shared several renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra till now, has now allegedly got hold of an official poster for the Galaxy S22 series. From what can be seen in the image, the new Samsung flagship will come with the exact design which has been afloat in several rumours till now.

The poster shows two Samsung smartphones. The first one is clearly visible to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the latter is expected to be the Galaxy S22+ model. The poster clearly shows that the new S22+, and likely the Galaxy S22, will sport a similar camera module as seen on the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ in leaked official poster (Image: LetsGoDigital)

However, the top-of-the-line offering, that is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will see a drastic change in design, especially owing to the reworked camera at its back. The device, as hinted before, will carry a total of five lenses on its camera. Three of these will be vertically aligned while two will be placed adjacent to them.

Interestingly, these lenses will not be housed inside a distinct camera module and instead, will emerge from the rear panel of the Galaxy S22 Ultra itself, marking a seamless integration of the lenses into the design. There is even an LED flash to be seen in between the smaller lenses.

Other than the camera, the upcoming flagship by Samsung will carry a design very similar to its Galaxy Note lineup. Since Samsung is not sure on the future of its Note series, it is expected that the company will slowly fill the gap between the Note offerings and its Galaxy S lineup. S-Pen support and a large form factor on the Galaxy S21 Ultra as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra are proof of that.

As for the more affordable options in the upcoming series, the Galaxy S22+, and likely the Galaxy S22, will retain last year's appearance with a few tweaks. Both the phones, for instance, are expected to come with a glass back panel this time, a feature that Samsung fans missed on the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+.

We will keep sharing more information on the Samsung phones as and when they emerge, so make sure you stay tuned to India Today Tech to be on top of these developments.