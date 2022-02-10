Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 pre-bookings with free gift now open in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now up for pre-booking in India. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced the three new phones and said that their pre-orders would begin immediately after the event in the countries for which prices were announced. These are the US, the UK, and Europe, but nothing was said about India, at least at the launch. Luckily, Indian customers can now pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22.

On the Samsung India website, you can pre-reserve any of the three new Galaxy S22 series phones and become among the first buyers to get your hands on the new phone. Samsung will give the person who pre-reserves a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 for free and the guarantee that they get 100 per cent money back on cancelling their order. But there is a catch here.

You need to pay Rs 1,999 to pre-book a Galaxy S22 series phone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a different Pre-reserve VIP Pass, while the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have their own VIP Pass. The pre-reservations are now open and will be available until February 21. This may mean the sale date for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India may either be February 22 or a day after. This is a guess right now and Samsung has not yet revealed the date when the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be on sale in India.

The amount of Rs 1,999 will be a part of the total cost of the phone you intended to buy. So, for example, if you want to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you are paying Rs 1,999 in advance to Samsung to keep a unit reserved for you. As and when it goes on sale, you can pay the rest of the portion of the cost and go ahead with the purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung will send you an email detailing the Pre-reserve VIP pass redemption usage and coupon code that you can use to reduce the price by Rs 1,999.

If you wish to cancel your plan to buy the Galaxy S22 after making the pre-booking, Samsung will refund your Rs 1,999 entirely, the company said on the website. Or, if you do not cancel it and do not use it, Samsung will cancel it on your behalf and refund the money.

The prices of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 are not available for India yet, but let us take a look at what these phones cost in the US. The Galaxy S22 starts from $799 (roughly Rs 60,000) while the Galaxy S22+ costs $999 (approximately Rs 75,000) for the base variant. The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ come in four colours: Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, and Pink Gold. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, starts at $1,199 (approximately Rs 90,000) and has three colourways; Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green.