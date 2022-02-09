Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Galaxy S-series phone to come with S Pen integrated

Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first official Samsung S-series phone to integrate an S-Pen. And this hints that the Note-series may be dead forever. But, this year's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is more than just S Pen inclusion. It is packed with some of the best under the hood specs we have seen in the industry this year which we will talk about in a bit. Same as the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ultra-premium smartphone from the house of Samsung and packs the largest display we have seen on Galaxy S-series devices this year.

Like the company's Note series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a rectangular design with rounded edges. Some of the highlights include ultrasonic fingerprint support, 100x Space Zoom support, up to 45W wired fast charging support, 5G, and a 108-megapixel camera sensor. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will not come with a charging adapter.

Starting with the display, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features the same 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate we saw on the S21 Ultra. The smartphone supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode and comes with other display features like a Vision booster and Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control. The smartphone can achieve a peak brightness of up to 1750 nits which is incredible. The handset weighs 229 grams, which makes it as heavy as the S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four storage and RAM variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is the entry-level model while it also comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and another 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top-of-the-line model packs 12GB of RAM and 1TB storage. The smartphone runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India.

On the camera front, the S22 Ultra features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with a 108-megapixel wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras with up to 10x optical zoom support. The handset supports the 100X Space Zoom feature same as the S21 Ultra.

The handset packs a 5000mAh battery with up to 45W wired fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Developing story...