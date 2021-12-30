Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may launch in five colour options

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most anticipated devices of 2022. The smartphone is tipped to be shown at the CES 2022 on January 4. Plenty of leaks have begun to appear as we are inching closer to the rumoured launch date. In the most recent leak, colour details of the Samsung Galaxy Ultra have been revealed. The leak states that the device will be offered in five colours: White, Black, Burgundy, Green, and Rose.

These colours were shown in a fresh video by TechinzoConcept with inputs from LetsGoDigital. S22 Ultra appears in the same design as seen in the previous leaks in the video. Furthermore, a dummy unit of S22 Ultra was revealed in another leak, which further corroborates the rumoured design.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to get a complete redesign. As per the renders, there won't be any camera module this time around, and the lenses will sit flush with the rear panel. Besides this, it will have a dedicated S Pen slot, a curved display, and a squared-off frame.

The new design of the S22 Ultra is quite identical to that of the Galaxy Note series that was scrapped earlier this year. Depending on the region, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 chipset. We have also learnt that the device could come with up to 1TB of storage.

In a previous report, camera details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were revealed. The report states that the device will be equipped with the 108-megapixel primary camera, as seen on the S21 Ultra. However, this time it will offer a microlens-like functionality. Samsung is calling this feature "Digital Enhancer", which will work in 108-megapixel mode.

At the moment, there's no confirmation on the launch date. But we expect a launch early in 2022, considering the frequent flow of leaks in recent times.