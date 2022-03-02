Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra quick review: Notable changes

It's been a while since I reviewed a Samsung flagship. Ironically, the last I thoroughly tested was the Note 20 Ultra in 2020. A lot has changed since then. The Note line-up has completely vanished, Samsung has shifted focus towards foldables and is not the only Android phone maker to produce flagship devices. Few things that haven't the S series is still the most awaited Android line-up and it still costs a fortune. This year, we have three devices in the series S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra the last starting at Rs 1,09,999. Yepp, that's a lot of money.

I picked up this phone and the first thing I realised was that the S22 Ultra feels closer to the Note 20 Ultra than the S21 Ultra in terms of design. It has a boxier look, curved edges around the screen and feels huge in hand. The size can be a problem for a few. I have been using the iPhone 13 Pro Max for the past few months. So, the S22 Ultra feels like home.

There is a familiar metal body and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It's a solid phone. If you drop it on your feet, there are more chances of hurting yourself. The whole package is IP68 rated. You get three colours Burgundy, Black and White. All of them look beautiful.

Flagship phones don't come without controversies. Apple took the hard call of sticking with a Notch on the iPhone 13 series. Samsung has gone a step further. It has gotten rid of the camera bump at the back. The lenses protrude from the rear panel itself. It looked weird at first but, grows on you. I think it's a brave decision from Samsung and there is a chance that other smartphone makers will also follow it.

If you don't like the rear panel, there is always an option to put on a case. But, then you will have to spend extra on it. The S22 Ultra comes in the most unimpressive retail package that skips the charging brick as well as the protective case.

The S Factor

At some point, people may have stopped making comparisons between the S22 Ultra and the Note series phones. However, Samsung also decided to add the famous S Pen to this phone. And, that's why it's more difficult to look at it without thinking about the Note. Even the S21 Ultra supported the S Pen but, this time you actually get the slot to store it as well, another Note series feature.

I was a little confused to find a black S Pen in my Burgundy S22 Ultra. But, found out that Samsung is shipping the same colour stylus with all variants. Could have done better.

The S Pen has been further improved from already impressive levels. The last time I used it on the Note 20 Ultra, the latency was 9ms which was quite real-time. Now, it's been brought down to an incredible 2.8ms. Wow! There is no way to test the claim but, the pen does feel more fluid and almost real-time. You get all the other S Pen features Note series was known for.

Best display on an Android phone

The S series always guarantees one thing the best in the class display. Samsung has used a high-quality OLED panel on the S22 Ultra with 120Hz refresh rate support. And, it's an LTPO display which means the refresh rate can go as low as 1Hz to optimise battery performance. Of course, the display is huge. It's a 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 panel which is excellent.

Everything looks buttery smooth. I have used other Android flagship phones, like OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+. They don't come anywhere close to the S22 Ultra in terms of responsiveness. Scrolling on this phone is so satisfying that I could do it for hours.

You also get a pretty impressive 1750 nits peak brightness on the S22 Ultra. It's a delight to consume the media. Visuals look great from any angle. They are supported well by the loud speaker. My only concern with the panel? It eats the battery real fast. I am keeping a tab on the battery level and will talk about it in detail in my final review.

Reliable camera performance

A look at the camera specs and you may think nothing has changed since the S21 Ultra. You are close but, not entirely correct. The setup is still the same with a 108-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor that supports OIS, a 10-megapixel f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor that supports OIS, a 10-megapixel f/4.9 10x telephoto sensor which also supports OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide sensor and a 40-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera on the front.

The main camera is impressive and one of the best money can buy. Samsung claims to have improved the 3x, 10x, and 30x zoom levels, providing greater detail and more accurate colours. I don't have the S21 Ultra with me to compare the results, but overall the images look very good. The wide-angle camera is again one of the best I have seen on an Android phone. The detailing is unparalleled.

The Night Mode is now called Nightography. Talk about weird names. It's quite effective. Only at times it brightens up the images so much that it feels like they were not even clicked at night. It's also possible to apply night mode to the selfie camera.

Samsung has also added a number of software updates to the camera. These include depth mapping for portrait shots which helps in identifying small details and delivering better portrait images. Then, there is the option to shoot high-res 108-images at Night. Video capabilities are capped at 8K 24fps. The video department gets an autoframing feature, which tracks up to 10 people and adjusts the frame automatically as people move in and out of frame.

Talking about things that haven't changed, the 100x Space Zoom still feels like a gimmick. And, can anyone please explain why we still have the Single Take feature? It just eats phone's storage and doesn't provide any publishable media.

The big change

Everything you have read till now, you expect from Samsung. Probably, have seen in the past too. What differentiates the S22 Ultra from any S or Note series phone, more so in India, is that it finally packs a Qualcomm processor. The flagship one Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It's been a long time coming and if the phone is received well, we may have seen the last of Exynos already.

The phone is available with 8GB RAM in the US. In India, you can only buy it with 12GB of RAM. That's not necessarily a bad thing. There is an option to choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone feels quite smooth. I have only faced a couple of days with it but, haven't faced any performance-related issues. The heating is less prominent compared to Exynos-powered Samsung phones I have used in the past. The S22 Ultra may get a little warm after about 45 minutes of gaming, but it doesn't slow it down.

The software brings a lot of bloatware. For some reason, Samsung only wants you to use its apps for everything. As a result, you get a lot of unwanted apps on device. Otherwise, I didn't come across any bugs. Also, Samsung is giving four years of software updates on the S22 Ultra one more than what Google promises on its own phones. That's one brownie point right there.

I have some concerns around the 5000mAh battery on the S22 Ultra. We will wait for a few days to talk about it the final review though. The phone supports 45W wired charging. You will have to arrange the charger separately though.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: First impressions

There is hardly anything this phone can't do. All you need to ask is how many of these things you will be doing. And, if you should be spending more than Rs 1 lakh for them. Honestly, I am pretty excited about testing the S22 Ultra over the next few days.

It comes at a really interesting time for both Samsung as well and the entire Android ecosystem, where OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi all seem to be pushing towards the flagship category. As of now, the S22 Ultra seems to be poles apart, in a different league where it should only be concerned about the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max.