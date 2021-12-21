Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Specs, features, release date, expected price, and all that we know so far

Samsung is expected to unveil its flagship smartphone S22 Ulta early in 2022, probably in the first month. Building on that, a January 28 launch date has been tipped, the credibility of which cannot be ascertained at the moment. The upcoming lineup is likely to bring three smartphones with a major focus on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have begun to pop up at a faster pace as we are inching closer to the rumoured launch date. In the most recent revelation, Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories have been listed on a UK retailer website, hinting towards an imminent launch. It is also reported that Samsung Galaxy S22 will run Android 12 with One UI 4 on top.

Depending on the region, Samsung is expected to ship the S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2022. While the primary camera is expected to remain the same as its predecessor. A report suggests that Samsung will add a Digital Enhancer feature. Along with that, it may get a 40-megapixel selfie camera. We know more about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, so keep reading to find all the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Specs and features

Samsung usually launches its flagship S lineup in February. But that changed when Samsung introduced the S21 lineup early in January this year. Rumours suggest that the company will follow suit by launching the S22 lineup in January itself. To add to that, Korea's Pulse News has tipped a launch for January 28.

In another development, Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories have been listed by a UK retailer named The Box. The accessories include cover cases for Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Along with that, S-pen in Black, Dark Red, Green, and White colours. These colours possibly indicate the colour shades of the upcoming S22 devices. The website also details the price of the S-pen, which is set at EUR 33.99 (roughly Rs 2,900).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra live images, Photo- Jon Prosser

A new report has also emerged to hint at the camera details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The report states that the S22 Ultra will carry forward the 108-megapixel primary camera as the S21 Ultra. But this time, Samsung will use the lens to offer a microlens-like functionality. The feature is likely to be activated while shooting in 108-megapixel mode. This feature called "Digital Enhancer" is expected to be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at the time of the launch. The report adds that the feature will trickle down to the other S22 series devices later.

Besides this, Samsung is said to be working on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones. The new software is expected to be available at the time of the launch.

There are plenty of live pictures and renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra available on the internet. So we have a fair idea as to how Samsung's upcoming flagship may look. Recently, tipster Onleaks showcased the dummy units of the S22 series devices in a video. The video shows the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. There's barely any design change on S22 and S22+. On the contrary, the flagship S22 Ultra appears with big changes.

--The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be seen with a camera module that sits flush with the rear panel in the video. There are a total of 5 cameras on the rear, but these aren't housed in any sort of module. Along with that, S22 Ultra has a dedicated S Pen slot, a curved display, and a squared-off frame.

Samsung will ship the Galaxy S22 Ultra with different chipsets based on the regions. So, for example, we may see the Exynos 2200 chipset in some regions, whereas others may get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch

Plenty of rumours suggest an early launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in January 2022. We have also heard a possible date i.e. January 28. Besides this, accessories of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were listed on a UK website, hinting towards a launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India price

At present, there's no information about the pricing of the S22 Ultra. But looking at the previous price trends, we expect to see a major bump in the pricing. For reference, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at Rs 92,999 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999. So we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for around Rs 1,15,999.