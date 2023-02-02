Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus quick review: Sensible tweaks

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S23 series. The lineup includes three devices – the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. I have already talked about the top-end Ultra model, and in this article will take a closer look at the slightly cheaper models – Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus.

I used the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus for around 30 minutes and can say that Samsung has upgraded quite a bit in a few departments while in others aspects it has made some tweaks. Starting with the design, the smartphones look more or less the same as their predecessor. Both the devices come in four colour options -- phantom black, green, cream and lavender. Devices featured in this article are cream in colour.

The Galaxy S23 looks a compact version of the S23 Plus. Both these phones look very similar to their predecessor with three cameras on the rear panel and a single camera on the front that sits inside the hole punch display. The bezels are also quite slim on all four sides of the phones, which improves the overall viewing experience.

The Galaxy S23 is a more compact phone when compared to the Galaxy S23 Plus. As for specs, the Galaxy S23 comes packed with a 6.1-inch display while the S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 2340x 1080 pixels resolution. The screens look quite bright with a brightness level of around 40 per cent inside a room. I haven't got the opportunity to use these devices in an outdoor situation yet, so we will have more to talk about the viewing experience in the days to come in our full review.

Samsung is highlighting the performance of the entire S23 lineup. Similar to the S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor – which is also set to power the upcoming OnePlus 11. However, what's different in the Samsung phones is that the chipset is specially optimized to deliver faster GPU and NPU performance. We will have more to say about the performance in our full review in the days to come.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus come in multiple variants. The Galaxy S23 is offered in three variants – 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage, 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM plus 512GB storage. The S23 Plus, on the other hand, comes only in two variants – 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage and 8GB RAM plus 512GB storage. The phones run on Android 13 with custom One UI 5.1 skip on top.

The next big aspect that the company is highlighting is the camera. Both these Galaxy S23 phones feature triple rear camera system with 50-megapixel primary camera coupled with 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 10-megapixel telephoto camera. In my limited time of using the S23 phones, I clicked few photos with the devices in tricky lighting condition and to my surprise the photos looked quite promising with great details and no noise. Samsung says that it has improved the low-light photography and video capabilities quite a bit when compared to the predecessor. We will have more to say about the camera performance of these phones in our full review in the days to come.

Samsung has also improved the battery capacity and claims that the phones easily last one full day on a single change. The Galaxy S23 is backed by a 3900mAh battery while the S23 Plus features 4700mAh battery with support for fast charging and also fast wireless charging support out of the box.

We will have more to talk about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus in details in our full review in days to come. Stay tuned to India Today Tech.