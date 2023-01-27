Samsung Galaxy S23 India launch on February 1: Expected price, design, specifications, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is all set to launch in India at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, which is next week. This will be the cheapest flagship phone from Samsung in the Galaxy S23 series, but it will likely offer the features that one might be looking for at a premium price. You can expect the new Samsung phone to come with a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a high-end display, fast charging support, long-term software support, and more. The new version is expected to offer a great experience, something which we usually get with Samsung's flagship phones. Here is everything that we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, including its price, specifications, design and other details.

Samsung Galaxy S23 India launch on February 1: What to expect?

Design, display

You can expect to see the standard punch-hole display design. It will likely have a compact form factory, just like the older model. It is said to retain a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely have a vibrant panel. The device will likely have an IP68 water resistant rating since this is a flagship phone. It could have support for wireless charging tech.

Chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely be powered by Qualcomm's new generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will also be powering several flagship phones of 2023. The new phones are expected to offer a better cooling system to help keep the phone cool while it is heavy lifting. The devices are said to come with a faster UFS 4.0 storage version. You can expect four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. This is something that Samsung has started offering for flagship phones.

Camera

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor. It could be backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel sensor with 3x telephoto. The teasers posted by Samsung have suggested that the upcoming Samsung phones will offer a great night photography experience and the handsets will have a triple rear camera setup. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

Battery, fast charging

The leaks have suggested that the new Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900mAh battery, which will be a small upgrade over the 3,700mAh unit seen on the older version. The regular model didn't offer a good battery life and the same is expected to happen with the new version too because it will still feature a small unit under the hood. This is because the handset will have a compact form factor. The Ultra and the Pro models will likely offer a bigger battery, similar to what Samsung did with last year's models, to differentiate them and their value. Though, most tech companies offer a phone with at least 4,500mAh battery at different price points.

The regular model is tipped to offer support for the same 25W fast charging tech that you get on the older model and the Galaxy S23+ as well as Galaxy S23 Ultra could get support for 45W charging.