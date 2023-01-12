Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks ahead of Feb 1 launch: Closer look at design, expected specs and price 

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will officially launch on February 1 and the event will start at 11:30PM in India. The company will likely take the wraps off three premium phones. One of them will be a standard model and the lineup will also include a high-end Ultra variant, which is expected to have a design similar to the Note model that Samsung discontinued. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro is also expected to be announced this year, and this might be the last Pro model from the brand because the rumour mill is claiming that Samsung will be skipping Galaxy S24 Pro. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Design

The design of the upcoming Samsung phone has leaked several times. The company hasn't yet shown off its latest flagship phones, but WinFuture's Roland Quandt has shared some of the official-looking marketing images. They suggest that the Galaxy S23 will offer a triple rear camera setup and there is no camera module at the back. The company has individually placed the sensors on the rear panel.

The flagships could come with rounded edges, a metal frame and a glass back, similar to the previous generation. The leak shows that the handset will be made available in four colours, including black, white, green, and pinkish lilac. On the font, you can expect to see the standard punch-hole display design.

Expected specifications

The standard model is said to get minor upgrades compared to last year's version. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely be powered by Qualcomm's new generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which will also be powering several flagship phones of 2023. The new phones are expected to offer a better cooling system to help keep the phone cool while it is heavy lifting. The devices are said to come with a faster UFS 4.0 storage version. You can expect four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. This is something that Samsung has started offering for flagship phones.

So far, Samsung hasn't yet confirmed any key feature of the new flagship phones, but the teasers suggest that the camera will be one of the core highlights. Samsung is vouching that the Galaxy S23 series will offer a great night photography experience and the handsets will have a triple rear camera setup. It is also boasting about offering a high-resolution camera, but hasn't revealed the details.

The rumour mill claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone from Samsung will have a 200-megapixel camera, which we will likely see on the Ultra version. The teasers have also suggested that the 5G phone offers an "epic zoom" to deliver a more detailed shot. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed officially.

The leaks have suggested that the new Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900mAh battery, which will be a small upgrade over the 3,700mAh unit seen on the older version. The regular model didn't offer a good battery life and the same is expected to happen with the new version too because it will still feature a small unit under the hood. This is because the handset will have a compact form factor. The Ultra and the Pro models will likely offer a bigger battery, similar to what Samsung did with last year's models, to differentiate them and their value. Though, most tech companies offer a phone with at least 4,500mAh battery at different price points.

The regular model is said to come with 25W fast charging, whereas the other two high-end models could have support for 45W charging.

Expected price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series hasn't yet leaked online, but we expect it to be in the higher range. To recall, the Galaxy S22 was announced in India for Rs 72,999. The company usually increases the price of its flagship models by Rs 3,000, as per previous launches. So, if Samsung is planning to do the same for 2023 phones too, then the price of the Galaxy S23 series could start from Rs 75,999. Samsung is rumoured to offer 256GB as a base model, so it could increase the price of the new models if the leak turns out to be true.