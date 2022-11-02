Now that we are inching closer to the end of 2022, the leaks about the products that will launch in early 2023 are pouring in. Samsung is said to be preparing to announce its next set of flagship phones in the coming months. The Galaxy S23 series is expected to arrive in either January or February, which is the same timeline when older Galaxy S series phones were released. The leaks so far have also suggested that the launch will take place in early 2023. Here are 10 things that we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S23 likely to launch in early 2023: 10 things we know so far

-The standard variant in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might continue to offer a small battery because of the device's compact form factor. Its predecessor, Galaxy S22, offers a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, and the new one could come with a 3,900mAh unit, as per leaks. This is pretty small and will run out faster. Even with moderate usage, the Galaxy S22's battery runs out very quickly and people have to carry a power bank everytime they travel somewhere. Those who want a compact smartphone will have to suffer from battery issue. The software on Samsung phones also needs work in terms of battery optimization to help offer longer battery life. The flagship chipset and Samsung's heavy One UI software squeeze out more battery.

-The Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't expected to get support for faster charging speeds than what we got on the older version. The leaks claim that the company will provide support for only 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. There are Android phones in the range of 30,000 that come with an 80W fast charger, and Samsung is still offering its flagship handsets with support for lower charging speeds. If the company doesn't want to provide a fast charger in the box, it should offer support for at least 65W. So, people will be able to buy fast charger to quickly top up the phone's battery unit.

-The next generation of Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely be powered by Qualcomm's top-end chipset. The device could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip or Samsung's in-house Exynos 2300 SoC, depending on the region. The Indian market is expected to get the Qualcomm chip, just like the Galaxy S22 series.

-The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 5G phone will likely ship with the latest Android 13 OS. Earlier this year, the brand changed its software policy and announced that its flagship devices will get 4 years of major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches. So, it is expected to offer the same software support for the Galaxy S23 series too.

-In terms of design, the handset will likely feature a punch-hole display design on the front, considering we have been seeing the same on most phones that are out there in the market. It is currently unclear whether the new version will have a different design at the back. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 have similar back panel design.

-The device is said to retain the old display size. The leaks claim that the Samsung Galaxy S23 could come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen. It will likely operate at Full HD+ resolution. It is unknown whether this one too will have support for variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz that the Galaxy S22 has.

-At the moment, there is no information on the rear cameras of the Galaxy S23. The leaks so far claim that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a big upgrade. It could come with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, which is said to offer great night photography shots and improvement in videography.

-The front camera might finally get an upgrade because Samsung has been offering a 10-megapixel selfie camera on its high-end phones. Now, the Galaxy S23 is said to pack a 12-megapixel sensor on the front.

-The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely come with support for IP water resistant rating, which is something that OEMS offer with flagship models.

-The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely arrive in India too. The company could increase the price of the new version, considering the Galaxy S21 was launched for Rs 69,999 and the Galaxy S22 arrived with a price tag of Rs 72,999.