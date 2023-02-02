Samsung Galaxy S23 misses out on iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity feature, company explains why

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has finally launched in India, and new flagship phones are even more expensive than the new iPhone 14 series. But, the new premium phones from Samsung miss out on one key feature that has been saving people's life who own the latest iPhone version – Satellite connectivity.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is powering the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series, has support for this feature, but the flagship still doesn't offer it. In an interview with CNET, Samsung MX CEO TM Roh explained why the company didn't offer this feature on 2023 flagship phones when they had the option to do so.

"When there is the right timing, infrastructure, and the technology [is] ready, then of course, for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well." Roh further said that he doesn't believe that this feature "is the end-all or be-all of the solutions to ensure peace of mind among users."

Qualcomm recently revealed that the premium phones that will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be able to communicate with satellite system to allow users to contact concerned authorities in emergencies if they are stuck in remote, rural and offshore locations. The chip maker partnered with Iridium to let phones access its weather-resilient L-band spectrum through satellites.

The lack of this feature shouldn't create much of a difference for people because Qualcomm announced that the Snapdragon Satellite feature is currently being launched in select regions and this will only be available in the second half of 2023. This basically means that not all users will be able to benefit from this. As of now, there is no mention of whether the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get access to this feature in the future.

The executive did mention that Samsung is focused on providing a better experience to users in other aspects, such as improved security, better sensors, and a wider 5G coverage. In India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes with a starting price of Rs 74,999. This is pretty high than the new iPhones themselves. The iPhone 14 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 72,999. Though the original retail price of the iPhone 14 is way higher, so Samsung has tried to maintain that price gap. The iPhone 14 was originally announced in India with a starting price of Rs 79,900. The OnePlus 11 5G will also be announced in a few days and it is tipped to be priced under Rs 60,000 in India.