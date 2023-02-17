Samsung Galaxy S23 review in 5 points



Samsung's latest flagship series has caused quite a stir in the smartphone market with its range of options to fit different price points and requirements. The series includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra has become a favorite amongst tech enthusiasts, the Galaxy S23 is being hailed as the more practical phone in the entire line-up. After using the S23 for a few weeks, I have distilled my experience into 5 key points to help users understand what it's like to use the Galaxy S23.

– If you're a fan of compact phones, the Galaxy S23 is likely to win a place in your heart. As someone who has used iPhones for more than eight years, I was immediately drawn to the Galaxy S23 because of its form factor, which is similar to that of the iPhone 13, but slimmer. While the Galaxy S23's design is not a major departure from its predecessor, the Galaxy S22, Samsung has made a significant change by removing the camera bump and making the lenses stand individually, which gives the phone a sleeker look. However, I do worry that the absence of a camera bump could make the lenses more vulnerable to damage, despite the metal rings that Samsung has added to protect them. Overall, Samsung has opted for a straightforward design with the Galaxy S23. That being said, the phone has a premium hand feel with metal frames and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panel, which is not prone to smudges and fingerprints.

– In terms of performance, in the Galaxy S23, Samsung has replaced Exynos processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon's flagship 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is worth noting that the 128GB variant comes with UFS 3.1, which offers faster transfer speed, better performance and power efficiency, and enhanced support for large-capacity storage devices.

The 128GB base model may not be enough for most users, as the storage capacity can be easily consumed by data, apps, and pictures. In terms of performance, the Galaxy S23's customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, specifically modelled for the S23 lineup, scored well in benchmarking tests. The phone's real-life performance was equally impressive, with no lags or stutters in day-to-day operations, thanks to Samsung's latest One UI 5.1 user interface based on Android 13.

The Galaxy S23 also comes with a vapor cooling chamber for better gaming performance. However, the phone does get warm to touch Nevertheless, Samsung has promised four major Android updates and five years of security patches for the phone. Overall, the Galaxy S23's snappy performance, fluidity, and responsiveness make it an attractive choice for users.

– The Galaxy S23 gets a better battery compared to its predecessor. It houses a 3900mAh battery with 25W charging support. Despite using the phone for web browsing, social media scrolling, and video streaming, the battery easily lasted a day, but the absence of a fast charger was noticeable. In a video loop test using the LAB501 Battery Life app, the phone only lost 5 per cent of its battery after running a video for 60 minutes, exceeding expectations considering its battery capacity. Despite initial concerns about its battery life, the Galaxy S23 performed well in real-world use and testing.

– In the camera department, Galaxy S23 uses a special technology called Snapdragon's Cognitive ISP to enhance the quality of pictures. This technology uses Semantic Segmentation to identify different parts of a photo and make individual adjustments to improve the picture's vibrancy and detail in real-time. During testing, the camera captured detailed, crisp, and vivid images in broad daylight, without smoothing out skin tones or over-saturating colors. Even non-portrait images have more emphasis on the subject, with a subtle separation from the background.

In low light conditions, the camera performs well, but there may be some noticeable noise when zooming in on the image. The camera supports 30x optical zoom, which captures detailed images in bright light conditions, but the quality may be compromised at high zoom levels. Overall, the camera captures impressive levels of detail without washing out colors.



