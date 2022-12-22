Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra likely to launch on February 1: All details

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S23 series has been a part of leaks for some time, but we are yet to hear an official word from Samsung. A new report suggests that the new Samsung flagships may launch globally on February 1. That's eight days sooner than this year's introduction of the S22 models. Similar to last year's lineup, this year's S23 series will reportedly include the regular Galaxy S23, a Galaxy S23 Plus, and a Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is already powering select smartphones such as iQoo 11 and Xiaomi 13 series.

The latest information comes from a notable tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe on Twitter. As mentioned, the Galaxy S23 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and we have a fair idea of what to expect.

In terms of design, it is unlikely that Samsung will bring drastic changes -- at least with the regular and Plus models. The Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a better build, a sleeker body, and a dedicated pocket for the SPen stylus. Earlier this year, Samsung introduced a glass back on three models, which many fans enjoyed after the company reserved a plastic body for two base models. The trend of using a glass body may continue next year as well.

Samsung isn't known for offering the fastest charging tech either, and that might be the case with the Galaxy S23 series too. The maximum we can expect is around 50W, but that might be reserved for the highly expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra model. At the same time, all three models will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which unlocks a lot of capabilities on mobile devices.

For instance, the chipset supports Wi-Fi 7 technology for the fastest and most stable internet support. However, Samsung will likely keep the connectivity option limited to Wi-Fi 6e, which is sufficient for most customers. Otherwise, the chipset also unlocks ray-tracing tech in games. Paired with Samsung's hi-res display, the gaming experience could substantially be improved on Samsung smartphones.

Speaking of screen sizes, Samsung may continue to play and introduce a 6.1-inch screen on the S23, while the S23 Plus and Ultra models could feature a bigger 6.7-inch display. These may also get an LTPO panel to adjust the refresh rate according to the content on the screen. There could be a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Other key details remain a mystery, but there will be more details soon. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S23 series in India could start above Rs 65,000. The price of the Ultra model may start at over Rs 1 lakh.