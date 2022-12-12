Samsung Galaxy S23 series could offer 8K video recording support and other features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is said to come with faster storage version, ability to record higher quality videos, and more. The 2023 flagship series of Samsung is said to arrive in February, just like every year. While the event is still pretty far away, some of the details have already been leaked online. Here are all the latest updates on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23.

A reliable tipster Ice Universe is claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will offer the option to record videos in 8K resolution, which is the feature that was also available with the previous model. Though, it was limited to the Ultra model only and the standard as well as the Pro variant offers support for 4K 60fps. The last year's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the ability to record 8K video at 24fps and the new one is said to offer the option to shoot in 30fps.

With support for higher resolution videos, Samsung is expected to offer better storage options because such videos will consume more space. The leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with base 256GB internal storage. This will be a big upgrade compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was announced with just 128GB base storage model.

The new version is also said to offer the latest UFS 4.0 storage version for improved read and write speed. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, so one can expect much smoother performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't expected to get support for faster charging speeds than what we got on the older version. The leaks claim that the company will provide support for only 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. There are Android phones in the range of 30,000 that come with an 80W fast charger, and Samsung is still offering its flagship handsets with support for lower charging speeds. If the company doesn't want to provide a fast charger in the box, it should offer support for at least 65W. So, people will be able to buy fast charger to quickly top up the phone's battery unit.

The standard variant in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might continue to offer a small battery because of the device's compact form factor. Its predecessor, Galaxy S22, offers a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, and the new one could come with a 3,900mAh unit, as per leaks. This is pretty small and will run out faster. Even with moderate usage, the Galaxy S22's battery runs out very quickly and people have to carry a power bank everytime they travel somewhere. Those who want a compact smartphone will have to suffer from battery issue. The software on Samsung phones also needs work in terms of battery optimization to help offer longer battery life. The flagship chipset and Samsung's heavy One UI software squeeze out more battery.