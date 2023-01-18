Samsung Galaxy S23 series full specifications leak just days before launch, tipped to get big price hike

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will launch on February 1, which is just a few days away. But, full specifications and price of the flagships have been leaked online, leaving nothing to imagine. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series might not be a major upgrade over the Galaxy S22 series, which is something that the leaks have been hinting at. WinFuture claims to have obtained the official details of the upcoming flagship phones from Samsung. The leak suggests that one can expect a better camera experience, a slightly bigger battery unit under the hood, and a new top-end chipset from Qualcomm. Here is everything we know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Full specifications (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to retain the 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display seen on the older model. The Galaxy S23+ could have a larger 6.6-inch display. Both devices will reportedly have an FHD+ screen with 48Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. Both the phones will likely offer support for HDR10+ support and the panel could have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for additional protection. The Ultra Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ display.

The standard and the Plus model could pack a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and it might have support for up to 4K 60fps videos as well as dual-pixel autofocus. One can expect to see a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back with support for OIS, as per the leak. It could be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely ship with the latest Android 13 OS. Under the hood, all the models will likely use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is expected to be backed by a faster UFS 4.0 storage solution.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak just ahead of launch

In recent years, Samsung has mostly increased the price by Rs 3,000 of its flagship phones. But, it seems that the 2023 phones could be costlier than ever. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to come with a starting price of AUS $1,350 (around Rs 76,700). This will reportedly be for the base 128GB storage model, which is a bit surprising because rumours heavily suggested that Samsung is considering offering 256GB as the base variant. There will also be a 256GB model, which could be priced at AUS $1,450 (around Rs 82,000).

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is tipped to be priced at AUS $1,650 (around Rs 93,500), whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to cost AUS $1,950 (approximately Rs 1,11,100).

The prices for India are unknown, but we do know that the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will likely fall under Rs 80,000 segment. Its predecessor was announced in India with price tag of Rs 72,999. Samsung is said to increase the price of the new flagships, but it is not expected to be so high that the range will exceed Rs 80,000. It is expected to be a bit lower than this because the company also wants to offer its premium phones for a little less than the latest iPhone 14 series.