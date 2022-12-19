Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch could get delayed, here is everything we know

It seems the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch has been delayed by a few weeks. A report from ITHome claims that Samsung could be planning to release its latest set of Galaxy S series phones in the mid of February or by the end of the month. The flagship Samsung phones were previously scheduled to arrive in the first week of February, as per the leaks.

Samsung hasn't yet confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 series because we are still far away from the event. The cited source is claiming that the delay in the launch could happen because the company is not able to decide on the final price structure of the flagship phones. This is something that could get finalised anytime, so there are chances that the launch could take place in the first week of February. We will get more clarity on this as we inch closer to the launch event.

Though, the details about the specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 have already leaked online. The leaks so far suggest that the standard model might not be a major upgrade over the Galaxy S22 model and people could expect to see some changes in the higher-end models. Since this will be a flagship series, you can expect high-end features at a premium price. The company is expected to announce three models, including Galaxy S23, S23 Pro and S23 Ultra. The details about the Pro model are scarce at the moment, but the leaks have revealed some of the details for the other two phones.

All the models in the flagship series will likely be powered by Qualcomm's top notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, so one can expect super fast and smoother performance. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with an option to record videos in 8K resolution, which is something that people got with the previous model too. Though, it was limited to the Ultra model only, and the standard as well as the Pro variant offers support for 4K 60fps. The last year's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the ability to record 8K video at 24fps and the new one is said to offer the option to shoot in 30fps.

Now that Samsung is offering the ability to record even better (high-resolution) videos, it is also expected to offer better storage options because such videos will consume more space. The leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with base 256GB internal storage. The new version is also said to offer the latest UFS 4.0 storage version for improved read and write speed.

Don't expect the standard model to come with support for faster charging speeds than what we got on the older version. The leaks claim that the company will provide support for only 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. This could be disappointing for many fans considering many Android phones in the range of 30,000 come with an 80W fast charger, and Samsung is still offering its flagship handsets with support for lower charging speeds.

The standard variant in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is said to offer a small battery again, which won't be surprising because of the device will reportedly have a compact form factor. Its predecessor, Galaxy S22, offers a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, and the new one could come with a 3,900mAh unit, as per leaks. This still seems pretty small and people will likely have issues with battery running out faster, just like Galaxy S22. The software on Samsung phones also needs work in terms of battery optimization to help offer longer battery life. The flagship chipset and Samsung's heavy One UI software will likely drain out the battery faster. It will be interesting to see how the company will convince users to buy its latest flagship phones.