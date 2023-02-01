Samsung Galaxy S23 series live images and hands-on video leak hours ahead of official launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will finally launch tonight. Just hours ahead of the big event, live images and videos of the new Samsung flagship phones have leaked online, giving us a clear look at what the Galaxy S23 models will look like. The price and specifications of the phones have already surfaced online, leaving nothing to imagine. Here is everything we know so far about the latest Samsung phones.

The images leaked by tipster Ice universe suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will have a slightly different design over its predecessor. The new ones could feature metallic frames and there won't be a camera module at the back. The leaks have shown the sensors are placed individually without any camera island to give it a neat look. This also means that the handset won't wobble when kept on a flat surface.

The flagship phones reportedly have a glass back panel. On the front, you can expect to see the typical punch-hole display design. The Ultra model will have a stylus, which is expected to offer improved features and a better experience compared to the previous one. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a phablet design, similar to last year's model. The other two models seemingly have rounded corners and edges. Since these are flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come with an IP rating for protection against water.

We also expect the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra to come with wireless charging support. The leaks so far claim that the standard model will get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but won't come with the faster UFS 4.0 storage version. Samsung will reportedly offer it with the older UFS 3.1 storage version.

It is said to have support for Wi-Fi 6e instead of Wi-Fi 7 and less advanced vibration motor compared to more expensive Galaxy S23 phones. It is said to feature slightly thicker bezels too. This one is tipped to ship with support for 25W charging instead of 45W fast charging tech. All the phones will be powered by the same high-end chipset. The Ultra model will be the most premium smartphone among the three and so, it is expected to have top most features to offer users a great experience. It is tipped to sport a 200-megapixel camera, and a better night photography experience.

This year, Samsung is said to introduce its Galaxy S23 series with a big price hike, as per the leaks. In India, the starting price of the flagship series is expected to fall under Rs 80,000. The official prices will be revealed later tonight. The Samsung Galaxy S23 event will begin at 11:30PM tonight and it will be live streamed via the company's official channels.