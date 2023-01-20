Samsung Galaxy S23 series price leaked online, here is how much it may cost in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will soon become official, but a lot has already been revealed about the flagship devices from the tech giant. Now the prices of different regions are surfacing online. Just recently, the Australian price of the Galaxy S23 series leaked online, and now the prices for the US market have leaked from an internal Verizon document. The fresh leak suggests that Samsung is considering offering the new premium phones at the old prices in the US. There are chances that the company might follow the same for the Indian market. Here is everything we know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaked prices

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will reportedly cost $799 (around Rs 64,950), which could be for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Samsung is also said to launch announce a 256GB storage version, but the price is unknown.

The Galaxy S23+ could be priced at $999 for the 8GB RAM configuration. While the price is the same as its predecessor, Samsung is considering offering 256GB storage as a base model instead of 128GB, as per the leak. We might also see a 512GB storage model, as per the details shared by GSMArena. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also said to come with a starting price of $1,199, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The base model is similar to the Galaxy S23+.

If Samsung decides to offer its new Galaxy S23 series at the same old prices in India too, then this would be a little surprising because the company has usually introduced new models with an increase of Rs 3,000 in price. This has been the pricing strategy for the last few launches of the Galaxy S series phones. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched in India for Rs 72,999.

So, if the company follows the same pricing strategy for the next-generation flagship phones too, then the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 could be Rs 75,999. Do keep in mind that this is just a speculation based on previous launches. But, the starting price is expected to be under Rs 80,000 segment because Samsung will likely be considering keeping prices slightly lower than the latest iPhone 14 series to give Apple tough competition and attract more buyers. A similar strategy was followed by OnePlus too, to beat Samsung at its own game. Though, the Chinese company isn't able to match the camera performance of flagship Samsung phones.

The official prices of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be out on February 1, which is just a few days away. The premium 5G phones will likely be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to offer fast performance. Samsung will likely deliver four years of major Android OS and five years of security updates for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series because this is something that the company is currently offering with its ultra-high-end premium phones.