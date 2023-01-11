Samsung Galaxy S23 series up for pre-reservations in India, launching globally on February 1

Samsung has finally confirmed the launch date of its latest Galaxy S23 series and now even announced pre-reservations. People who are interested in buying the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series can now pre-book the flagship in India. However, this is not for free and customers will have to deposit a token of money for the pre-reservation of the device. Here is all you need to know.

People are required to pay Rs 1,999 in India in order to pre-reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. There are some benefits too. Samsung has confirmed that those who will pre-book will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 5,000. As of now, there are no details on what benefits it is planning to offer, but it is expected to reveal more details soon.

The customers will also get exclusive colour options and they can avail Rs 2,000 welcome voucher as well as 2 percent loyalty points via Samsung Shop app. There is a condition on this voucher, which Samsung hasn't revealed. The name suggests that the offer could be for those who are new to Samsung devices or haven't used the company's shopping app. We will get more clarity on the offers in the coming days.

So far, Samsung hasn't yet confirmed any key feature of the new flagship phones, but the teasers suggest that the camera will be one of the core highlights. Samsung is vouching that the Galaxy S23 series will offer a great night photography experience and the handsets will have a triple rear camera setup. It is also boasting about offering a high-resolution camera, but hasn't revealed the details.

The rumour mill claims that the new flagship phone from Samsung will have a 200-megapixel camera, which we will likely see on the Ultra version. The teasers have also suggested that the 5G phone offers an "epic zoom" to deliver you a more detailed shot. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed officially. But, since these are the flagship phones from Samsung, we know the Galaxy S23 series will pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The company will be holding an in-person event, which will be after about three years. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will launch on February 1, which is around 20 days away. The Samsung event will start at 11.30PM in India, and you can stay tuned to India Today Tech to get the latest updates.