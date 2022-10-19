Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to launch with small battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and more

While the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is still pretty far away, a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming flagship phone. The latest leak suggests that Samsung isn't planning on offering the standard Galaxy S23 with a big battery. The Galaxy S22 has a 3,700mAh battery unit, which is pretty small. It runs out pretty quickly with moderate to heavy usage, which is quite frustrating. With the latest model, it seems that the company is planning to make minor improvements. Here's everything you need to know.

According to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will pack a 3,900mAh battery, which is a slight upgrade over the 3,700mAh battery seen inside its predecessor. The company is said to provide support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging, which is same as the last year's model. This one too isn't expected to come with a charger, considering Samsung has stopped offering it with most devices. So, users will likely be forced to spend extra on the charger.

As for other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There are chances that the device could pack the company's in-house Exynos 2300 SoC in some regions. It is said to retain the the6.1-inch AMOLED display which will operate at Full HD+ resolution. The panel could refresh at 120Hz. It will likely feature the typical punch-hole display design.

The leaks suggest that the camera department won't get a major upgrade. It is said to pack the same triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS. It could be backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, we might get to see the same 10-megapixel camera on the front.

There are no details on the prices, but we do know that the device will be available at premium prices. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in February this year with a starting price of Rs 72,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.