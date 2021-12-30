Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India launch teased, may go on sale via Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 could launch in India very soon as the company has officially launched a microsite on Amazon India. The company has created a microsite to tease its availability as the key details of the upcoming tablet.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab A8 earlier this month globally. Featuring an expanded 10.5-inch screen with a slim bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio. Moreover, it's equipped with a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos for unparalleled detail and depth.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 costs EUR 229 (approx. Rs 19,300) for the 3GB RAM with 32GB Wi-Fi model and EUR 359 (approx. Rs 30,300) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage LTE model in Europe.

We can expect the tablet to launch in India for around Rs 20,000. While the report mentions six variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, it is possible that the company will release selective models in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch IPS LCD display with full HD Plus resolution with 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Samsung claims its tablet is ultrathin and sleek at just 6.9mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will run on an OneUI skin based on Android 11. For multimedia consumers, the tablets are equipped with a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos. The rear panel of the device sports an 8 megapixel sensor and the front panel has a 5 megapixel sensor.

The South Korean firm has equipped the tablet with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio and AKG tuning. The device comes in Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver colour variants. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. Biometric options include facial recognition.

Under the hood, the tablet has a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 15W charging through a USB-C port. Along with all the details, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India launch date is not revealed. However, it is expected that the device will launch in the country soon.

It measures 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm and weighs 508 grams. It also comes with a new Screen Recorder feature.