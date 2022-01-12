Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display launched starting at Rs 17,999

Samsung today launched the Galaxy Tab A8 in India. It is the company's latest mid range tablet in the A series. It sports a 10.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels. It has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a clean, slippery metal body, giving it a premium feel. The volume and power buttons are located on the top right side of the phone, which can be pressed using the left index finger when held horizontally.

The bottom side has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and two speakers. Additional two speakers are on the top side of the tablet, making it a quad-speaker system.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 4G connection with the SIM card variant. The Galaxy Tab A8 has extremely slim bezels. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is available in 3 variants; 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It runs on One UI 3 based on Android 11.

It also has a single 8 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The Galaxy Tab A8 measures 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9 mm and weighs just 508 grams.

The tablet is powered by a large 7040mAh battery and supports 15W fast adaptive charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, and USB 2.0 Type-C.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is available in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold colours is priced starting at Rs. 17,999, and it will be available from Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Samsung's online store, starting from January 17.

Samsung is offering a launch offer of Rs 2,000 cashback on select credit and debit cards. In addition, customers will also get a book cover for Rs 999.