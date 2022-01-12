The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is one of the most anticipated Android tablets. While we have had several leaks of the tablet trio in the recent past, the latest leak courtesy of Sudhanshu Ambhore claims to reveal what the tablets might cost in Europe.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series costs 3 tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

According to the leaks, the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 in its Wi-Fi-only variant will cost around 680 to 700 (approx. Rs. 58,000) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model will be priced around 730 to 750 (approx. Rs. 63,000). The 5G versions of the above models will likely be priced around 830 to 850 (approx. Rs. 70,000), and 880 to 900 (Rs. Rs. 75,000) respectively.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be available in Pink Gold, Silver, and Grey colour options. The Galaxy S8+ will offer the same storage capacity for its Cellular and Wi-Fi-enabled variants.

Galaxy Tab S8 render by @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will have an 11-inch LTPS display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. It will be powered by a large 8000 mAh battery. It will be powered by either Snpdrgon 8 Gen 1 or Snpdrgon 888 SoC, s well s dul cmer setup on the bck with 13 megapixels main camera nd 5 megapixels secondary camera, ccording to reports.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will sport a 12.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The tablet will use a 10,090 mAh battery pack. According to Geekbench listings, the Glxy Tb S8 could come with the Snpdrgon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with t lest up to 16GB of RAM.

The top end model, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will offer a 14.6-inch sized Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by a larger 11,200 mAh battery. Based on previous leaks, we already knew that the Tab S8 Ultra notch would contain dual wide and ultra-wide-angle lenses capable of 4K video at 60FPS.