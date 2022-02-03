Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets' online listing shows three models with prices

Samsung's Unpacked event scheduled for February 9 is important for two reasons. One, it will showcase the company's next line of flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S22 series. Another is that the launch event will also see the debut of Samsung's new Galaxy tablets, which have surprisingly gone on pre-orders in some parts of the world already.

Three models of the Galaxy Tab S8 have been found to be listed on several retailer websites in Europe. As can be expected, the listings come with the complete set of information about the tablets. Interestingly, most of this information matches the previous speculations around the upcoming Samsung tablets. Though the prices listed for all of them seem to be different.

As first spotted by Tech Insider, the Galaxy Tab S8 devices can be seen listed on a couple of retailer websites in France. As per these, the top-end model, i.e. the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is up for pre-order in the country at a price of 1,699, or about Rs 1,43,500. The price has been mentioned for the top-end model that comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The rest of the specifications remain just as was expected. The flagship Galaxy tablet will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run Android 12 out-of-the-box. There will be a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display on it with 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet will also support S-Pen and will come with an 11,200mAh battery.

The listing suggests that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will start shipping in the region after February 9, i.e. post the launch.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is available for pre-order on a different retailer website in the region at a price of 999 (about Rs 84,500) for the top model. As per this one, the S8+ model will come with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery will be limited to a 10,090mAh battery.

Lastly, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 will come with an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Android 12 out-of-the-box, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage on the top model. There will be an 8,000mAh battery backing the device, and it will come with dual rear cameras, a 12-megapixel selfie camera and S-Pen support. The Galaxy Tab S8 has been listed for 970 or Rs 82,000.

We will know more about the Galaxy tablets as we near their launch date. So stay tuned to this space for updates.