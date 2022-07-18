Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch date has leaked. The new foldable smartphone from Samsung will launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Alongside the Z Fold 4, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Tipster Ev Leaks, aka Evan Blass, has leaked the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event date. The tipster uploaded an image that reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch date. Samsung has not officially confirmed the date, but going by Blass' track record, we can expect the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 to be hosted on August 10.

The foldable phones will be the highlight of the new Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung will launch the Z Fold 4 and the Flip 4 with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Fold 4 will have a 7.6-inch foldable display with a 120Hz AMOLED screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display. The foldable display will have a 16MP under-screen camera. On the cover screen, there will be a hole-punch cutout at the top for the 10MP front camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will sport a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera. It will have a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. It will pack a 4400 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Z Flip 4, on the other hand, will sport a 6.7-inch foldable display. It will have a 2.1-inch cover screen as well. The clamshell foldable phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back featuring 12MP sensors for wide and ultrawide shooting. It will pack a 3700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Both phones will run Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box.