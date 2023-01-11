Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 confirmed on Feb 1, new Galaxy S23 series incoming

Samsung has confirmed that its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 will take place on February 1. This comes after the company accidentally revealed the date earlier this month. Samsung is yet to officially reveal the devices it is launching at the February 1 event, though many leaks and past launches indicate the arrival of new Samsung Galaxy S-series phones. The new series, likely to be called the Galaxy S23 lineup, is expected to include three models - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The company, in its official newsroom, writes that it will hold its first in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco in over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel at 10 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

The Galaxy S23 series has been a part of leaks for a long time, and we have a fair bit of an idea of what to expect. All three models will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, even for the Indian market. Earlier, Samsung launched its Galaxy S-series with either Qualcomm or in-house Exynos chipset, based on the market. However, a leak suggests the company is also working on a new chip that may power Galaxy S23 in select regions.

Recently, the renders of the alleged Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra also surfaced online, and it appears that all three phones will feature a unibody design. It means that Samsung is not going to house the rear cameras inside a rectangular module.

The new Galaxy S23 smartphones will differ in terms of screen and battery sizes, and the best will be reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung may use its AMOLED E6 display on the upcoming phones, which recently featured on iQOO 11. The Ultra model is also said to include a 200-megapixel camera sensor.

Rumours even suggest that all the Galaxy S23 phones will support 25W wired charging. This appears to be unlikely, as Samsung has added support for 45W wired charging in the past. In terms of software, the phone will ship with OneUI 5 based on Android 13.

Pricing details remain unclear, but it is evident that the new Samsung Galaxy S23 won't be cheap. Its price may start above Rs 70,000 and the Ultra model could cost over Rs 1 lakh. Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S22's price in India was set at Rs 72,999 for the base model, and the Galaxy S22 Plus debuted with a starting price tag of Rs 84,999. The Ultra model was priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series may debut in India in mid-February or early March.

