Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What to expect from Galaxy S23 launch event

Samsung has confirmed its mega Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 which will take place on February 1. However, the South Korean phone maker has yet to officially announce the list of devices it will launch at the event.

The internet has been buzzing with rumours and expectations along with some hints from the company itself. The new series, likely to be called the Galaxy S23 lineup, is expected to include three models - Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

New Colours

The three new models are expected to be available in four new colours - Cotton Flower, Phantom Black, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac

Faster Processor

The new Samsung series is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In November, Qualcomm confirmed the speculation at the launch of the new processor.

"In handsets, we entered into a new multiyear agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally.” - Cristiano Renno Amon, CEO, Qualcomm CEO. The phone is also likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation fingerprint scanner.

Camera & Display

The S23 Ultra is also expected to have a rear camera system that may be headlined by a 200-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is rumored to have a new image sensor, with advanced autofocus and depth perception, and predictions suggest this could lead to 4K selfie video recording. The phone may also come with an E6 AMOLED display. It is also expected that Samsung may use UFS 4.0 storage technology to allow the phone to open apps seamlessly and load images saved in the gallery swiftly.

Price

The new family of phones is expected to be more expensive than their predecessors, the S22 series. As per the currency exchange rates and reports by tipster Yogesh Brar, it is estimated that the new base variant, Galaxy S23 will retail at Rs 79,999 for 128 GB storage, whereas the 256 GB storage variant may retail at Rs 83,999. The Galaxy S23+ may come with the same storage options and would retail for Rs 89,999, and Rs 93,999 respectively. The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be available with 256 GB storage at Rs 1,14,999.