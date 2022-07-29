Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event teaser for August 10 goes live on Flipkart

Samsung is gearing up to host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, which is just 10 days away and the teaser for the same has been spotted on Flipkart. This basically means that the new devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The teaser confirms that the company is planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the event.

Samsung will likely livestream its latest Galaxy Unpacked event via its official YouTube channel, Samsung.com and other platforms. The event will kick off at 6:30PM on August 10. Users can also stay tuned to India Today Tech to get updates on the event. Here's what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2022: What to Expect

The company is expected to announce three products at the event, including Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS, and two other foldable phones. Ahead of the launch, a lot of details have already been revealed about the devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display when opened and a 2.1-inch AMOLED screen when closed. There could be a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Under the hood, we might to see a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung is expected to offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. For photography, there could be dual-camera setup at the back of the smartphone and it might include a 12-megapixel primary camera. It could be paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4: The brand is also expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 4, which is tipped feature a 2K 7.6-inch AMOLED display when opened. The screen reportedly has support for 120Hz refresh rate. We might get to see a 16-megapixel under-screen sensor.

On the outside, there is a 6.2-inch cover display and we may see a 10-megapixel camera on the front. There could be a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

It is said to feature a small 4,400mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast-charging tech. The company is also expected to provide support for 15W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging. The upcoming foldable phone could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will likely pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Lastly, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earphones that is said to have support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Apart from this, we could also see the launch of the Samsung Watch 5 series, which is rumoured to be an incremental upgrade over the previous model.

Also Read | BGMI banned? Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Also Read | MacBook Air M2 review: The Air has changed

Also Read | iQOO 9T India price, sale offers and specs revealed ahead of official launch

'