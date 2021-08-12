Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will not support iPhone as Google's Wear OS takes over

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 series, which includes the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, is obviously an important stage in the South Korean company's journey towards capturing a larger wearable market. But more than that, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is crucial for Google because these two are the first smartwatches to come with Wear OS 3. It is also how Google wants to be like Apple. Result: Samsung's new Galaxy watches do not support the iPhone.

Google's Wear OS smartwatches have everything but a capable rival to the Apple Watch. As an operating system, Wear OS has not really matured. That is the reason why leading smartphone companies, such as OnePlus, prefer using their own custom software over Wear OS. But while most Android smartwatches have not been that popular, they have always supported Apple's iOS platform, even though with limited functionality. I have found this integration a bit useful even though it is not necessarily meant for Android phones.

But now that Google has partnered with Samsung -- which is a leading smartwatch company -- to take forward its Wear OS journey, it wants to be more like Apple. This would mean closing the ecosystem so that devices that do not run Android will not be compatible with Wear OS watches. The Apple Watch does not work with anything except an iPhone. Google now wants Wear OS watches to stop supporting the iPhone and it is leveraging Samsung's brand position for that.

Apart from the existing Wear OS smartwatches, Samsung's old Galaxy watches will also support Apple's iOS. Even though Samsung is finally abandoning its own Tizen OS for smartwatches starting with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the existing Tizen smartwatches will still be compatible with the iPhone. All that compatibility is good, but it is nowhere close to how greatly an Apple Watch works with an iPhone.

Samsung confirmed to ArsTechnica that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will only connect to a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services (GMS). This immediately rules out the iPhone, but the smartphones that run Android 5.0 or lower software will also be incompatible.

With iPhone support now gone from both next-generation Wear OS and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, it is not going to be much of a problem for Apple. People who buy an iPhone would naturally not go for an Android phone because of the restricted support. And now, because of Google's reinvigorated efforts for Wear OS and a partnership with Samsung, Android smartwatches finally have a future where they finally work like an Apple Watch.