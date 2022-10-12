Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available for an effective price of Rs 54,999 during Flipkart Diwali sale

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on smartphones across brands during its ongoing Big Diwali sale. One of the best discounts offers are available during the sale is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Amazon is also hosting its Diwali sale right now and offering a massive discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Let's check out both deals. First, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

During the Flipkart sale, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999. In addition, the platform is also offering Rs 5000 cashback, which brings down the effective price to Rs 54,999.

Now, if you want to buy the foldable phone this is surely the best time. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched last year and offers a range of top-end features including -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, an Android 11 operating system, 12-megapixel dual-camera set-up on the rear, 10-megapixel front camera, a 3300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and more. The flip phone also comes with IPX8 rated for water protection, a 10W fast wireless charger, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, accelerometer, stereo speakers tuned by AKG, and a few other features.

If you like the fold form factor more, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also available at discount. During the Amazon Diwali sale, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available at an effective price of Rs 1,09,999 after the bank offers. Now, if you have been waiting to get a fold phone for a long time and can spend a lakh, this is surely the right time.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4400 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The fold device comes packed with a 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, a 12-megapixel triple-camera system on the rear panel, a 4-megapixel camera sensor on the front of the large display, and a 10-megapixel cover camera.