Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, Geekbench listing suggests

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August 2022. The Galaxy S22 series maker has not confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch date yet. Though we are still a few months away from the rumoured launch timeline, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been spotted online.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Geekbench listing has revealed the performance unit details of the foldable smartphone. Samsung might go all out and launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The upcoming SoC has a peak clock speed of 3.19GHz clock speed. Tipster Ice Universe, who spotted the device on the benchmark website, also shared a screenshot of the Flip 4's Geekbench listing. The image reveals that the phone scored 1277 and 3642 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests.

The foldable phone has 8GB of RAM inside. Samsung might launch the phone with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, much like the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As expected, the phone runs Android 12 out of the box and will have a layer of OneUI 4.1 on top.

The Geekbench listing does not reveal any other details. However, some of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications have leaked in the past. The phone is said to sport the same 6.7-inch foldable screen. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre.

On the outside, there will be a slightly larger cover display, according to rumours. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 1.9-inch screen and it could be possible that the Z Flip 4 gets a 2-inch outer screen or even a slightly larger one. The phone will continue to sport a dual-camera setup. One can expect the phone to come with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Samsung might launch the phone with a 50MP main camera sensor as well.

The Z Flip 4 is also rumoured to pack a larger 3700 mAh battery and come with 25W fast charging support. Of course, there won't be a charger packed in the box and customers will have to buy one separately. As mentioned, we are still months away from the launch but we can expect more details of the Samsung foldable smartphones to surface online as we get closer to the event.