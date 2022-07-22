Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price and variants leak ahead of official launch

Samsung has announced it will host its Unpacked event 2022 on August 10, which is just a few days after the OnePlus 10T launch event. At this Unpacked, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch its next-generation foldable phones, possibly including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been leaked online.

According to a new report coming from Pricebaba in association with tipster Sudhanshu, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at a price of EUR 1,080, which roughly translates to around Rs 87,900 for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage. As per the leak, there will be three models in total. The other two models will come packed with 256GB storage and 512GB storage for EUR 1,160 (roughly around Rs 94,400) and EUR 1,280 (roughly around Rs 1,04,200). Now, considering the leaked prices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may not be very expensive than the existing Flip phone.

In India, the successor device aka the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at a price of Rs 84,999 for the base 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 256GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 88,999. We believe, that once the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 is released, Samsung will drop the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 should go official in the country alongside the global release, just like every year.

Samsung hasn't revealed any details about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 yet but rumours and leaks have. As for the specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to come packed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that folds and a 1.9-inch secondary AMOLED screen. The primary screen is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout.

On the hardware front, the phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. On the software front, it is said to run on Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 custom skin out of the box. Rumours also suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be backed by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to include three cameras on the rear panel consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X zoom.

