Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications leaked, to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch could take place in August 2022. The company is expected to launch its new clamshell foldable smartphone alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. We are still a few months away from the rumoured launch event. Meanwhile, a new leak has revealed some of the key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications ahead of the launch.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to get some major upgrades, especially the outer display. According to the leaked specs shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, the outer display will be slightly bigger. As opposed to the 1.9-inch display on the Flip 3, the Flip 4's cover screen is said to be 2.1-inches diagonally tall. Yes, the screen is still too small to be used for normal, routine tasks. However, it will work as a bigger viewfinder if you want to click selfies using the rear camera. Users will also be able to check notifications, incoming calls, etc.

The foldable display will be 6.7-inches tall with a Full HD+ resolution. The sAMOLED display will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. We can expect the foldable display to sport a cutout at the top centre for the front camera. According to the leaked specs, the Flip 4 will have a 10MP front camera.

The primary camera setup will have two sensors. The foldable phone will have a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Of course, the phone will come with an LED flash module.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The newly launched Qualcomm chipset has 10 per cent performance gains in the CPU and GPU departments. It is also claimed to offer 30 per cent better efficiency compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The phone will launch with 8GB of RAM as standard. It will have 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device will not have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It will boot Android 12 out of the box. The foldable phone will pack a 3700 mAh battery. It will support 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. In case you are wondering, Samsung is unlikely to pack a fast charger in the box.

