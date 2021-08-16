Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrives in India on Sept 10 at starting price of Rs 149999, Z Flip 3 coming too

Following their global announcement earlier this month, Samsung has announced pre-booking for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip3 smartphones in India. The new flagships by Samsung will be up for grabs starting August 24.

The two Samsung offerings come as the successors of its foldable smartphone series. At the time of launch, availability was announced for select Samsung markets. Now Samsung has specified that the sale of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 in India will start from September 10, 2021.

The sale will commence after a pre-booking period of August 24 to September 09. Here is a look at the prices and the introductory offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start retailing for Rs 1,49,999 for the base variant that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The step-up option with 512GB storage will cost Rs 1,57,999. Both the models will be available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 price

The starting variant of the Galaxy Flip 3 will retail for Rs 84,999. It will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Another model with 256GB memory will cost Rs 88,999. Both the options will be available in Phantom Black and Cream colours.

There are other colours variants of both the devices that Samsung has not announced the availability for as of now. One of Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Phantom Silver, while two of Galaxy Flip 3 are Green and Lavender.

At these prices, Samsung aims to offer the best smartphone technology it has. However, the main appeal of these phones is the foldable screen, which is not saying much because the screen crease is still visible while the devices are unfolded. Other than the foldable (and large) display, users might be better off with a regular phone, possibly saving on money too.

Introductory Offers

Those pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be eligible for either an "upgrade voucher" of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit cards. The upgrade voucher can be used on your future purchase of a Samsung smartphone in exchange for your old one.

Samsung is also offering one year Samsung Care+ accidental and liquid damage protection on pre-booking of Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. In addition, the company has announced a free Galaxy SmartTag to those who have already pre-booked the devices.