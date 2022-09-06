Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 multitasking features getting improved with new Android 12L update

Samsung has started rolling out Android 12L-based OneUI 4.1 on old-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 after introducing the OS first on Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. The OS update is available globally, and to check its availability - head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Android 12L is Google's tailored software experience for tablets and foldables, and it essentially improves multitasking features on large screens. One of the key features of the Android 12L is the taskbar that includes the most recently-opened apps, which users can access instantly. On Samsung foldables and tablets, for instance, users can drag and drop apps from the taskbar to enable multi-screen mode. Samsungs says this provides a familiar PC-like layout that puts everything you need right at your fingertips. There's also an option to hide the taskbar if users are unhappy with its design.

In an official blog post, Samsung says Galaxy Z Flip 3 users can now preview and take photos in their true ratio on the cover screen. The tiny cover display will also preview images in Portrait Mode as well. The software update further offers Z Flip 4 users access to make calls, a dial back option and message reply from the cover screen.

Galaxy Fold 4 users, on the other hand, can use a nifty gesture feature to enable split-screen mode. If you have an app opened, swipe from left to inwards with two fingers to access the app tray. Or else drag and drop from the taskbar. Apart from that, Samsung has refreshed the UI when users make phone calls. Inspired by Apple, Fold users can now scan a text in the image and copy-paste it into a message or note-taking app.

The official changelog shows the Android 12L update is roughly 150MB in size and brings the August 2022 Android security patch. It updates the firmware version to F926BXXU1CVMB / F926BOXM1CVHB / F926BXXU1CVHB.