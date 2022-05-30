Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications leaked online, tipped to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications have leaked online. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor is likely to launch in August 2022. Ahead of the official launch, a new leak has revealed the key Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications. The new foldable smartphone from Samsung is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The piece of information comes from tipster Yogesh Brar. He further revealed that the phone will come with 12GB/ 16GB of RAM. The foldable phone will launch with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

The foldable smartphone will come with a 7.6-inch screen on the inside. It will have a QXGA+ resolution with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable AMOLED display will have no cutouts and instead come with an under-screen camera sensor. Samsung is said to offer a 16MP front camera under the screen.

The outer display will be 6.2-inches tall. While it will support a 120Hz refresh rate, the foldable phone's outer AMOLED display will have an HD+ resolution.

The device will pack a 4400 mAh battery under the hood. It will also have support for 25W fast charging, according to Brar. In addition to this, we can expect the device to offer wireless charging support as well.

On the back, the Fold 4 will come with a triple-camera setup. It will have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 3x telephoto camera sensor. The outer display will have a hole-punch cutout for the 10MP front camera sensor.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 globally with Android 12 out of the box. The phone will have a layer of One UI 4 on top. It would be safe to expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to offer up to 4 major Android upgrades and five years of security support like the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung is expected to launch its foldable phone in August. The phone will also launch soon in India following the global launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4.