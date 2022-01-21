Samsung hints at bringing Galaxy Note back in Unpacked event but there is a catch

If you have been missing the Samsung Galaxy Note series, Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event has a lot in store for you. Samsung President TM Roh announced via a blog post that the Seoul-based smartphone maker will host its Unpacked event in February this year. He revealed that a "Noteworthy" S series device will be launched at Samsung's unpacked event. So yes, the Note will make a comeback, but not how we expect it to.

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we'll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device," TM Roh said in a blog post. From what it looks like, Samsung will bring back the charms of the Galaxy Note, but will not name the device "Note". The S series may feature a Note-like design with an S-pen bundled with it.

Samsung created a furor in the smartphone market when it first launched the Galaxy Note in 2011. A fairly large device at that time with a 5.3-inch display and an S-pen made it to the wishlist of many smartphone buyers. The Note featured the largest display in 2011 but was also pricey for most users. From then on, the Note series went through an evolution of sorts. It grew in size, got premium specifications, powerful cameras, and an even more responsive S-pen. However, a report in November 2021 stated that Samsung has permanently discontinued the Note series and that there are no new models in the pipeline. Samsung did not launch a single Note device in 2021. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were the only flagship devices the company unveiled in 2021.

However, now the Note series is expected to return in a different form. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as Roh said in his blog, "Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience."

It is being speculated that Samsung will include a slot for the S Pen in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The current S21 comes with support for the S-pen but doesn't feature an S-pen or a slot to house an S-pen. Although Roh did not reveal much about the upcoming device, previous leaks had suggested that the smartphone would come with powerful camera specs. It is expected to feature a 108MP wide-angle primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, and a second 10MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. Considering it has the attributes of a Note, the Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a large 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh. It may be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.