Samsung hints at new Galaxy Book Pro launch at its MWC 2022 event

Just over a week after bringing its Galaxy S22 flagship phones to life, Samsung has hinted at yet another major announcement. The company has shared glimpses of what it has in store for the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2022, to be held in Barcelona later this month. Though there is no direct indication, we can make an important prediction from the teasers - Samsung may be gearing up to launch its Galaxy Book Pro.

The prediction can be attributed to a recent blog post put up by Samsung. In the form of an "Invitation" to Samsung's Galaxy MWC Event 2022, the post describes a "New Era of Connected Mobile Devices." There is very little information that follows. There is, however, a short video that provides us with a much-awaited glimpse of Samsung's plans.

"Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn," the company states in the blog. It then appeals to the readers to attend its MWC event this year on February 27 to see the unveiling of "a new connected experience." The event will be streamed on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 7:00 pm CET or 11:30 pm IST.

But the real sneak preview is provided by a short video that follows the text. In the video, a range of devices with different form factors can be seen unfolding one by one. The animation, however, starts with a laptop, and if you look closely, all the other animations depict existing Samsung devices.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 can be seen on one side of the frame. The other end shows the newly launched flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside, we can also see the Galaxy Tab S8 that debuted alongside the S22 series, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4, which also got a slew of health and wellness features during the event.

So the one animation that is unaccounted for is that of the laptop. Considering that it comes in first, we can expect it to be the focus of Samsung's MWC 2022 presence. Speculations thus point to the launch of the long-rumoured Galaxy Book Pro.

Yet another reason to believe this is that the Galaxy Book Pro lineup was first announced right about this time last year. Since then, the series has seen no updates and it is likely that Samsung won't let that be the case for too long.

So, as we await the new notebook from Samsung, we expect more information on the device to surface soon. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for all these updates.