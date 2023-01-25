Samsung India confirms Galaxy Book 3 laptop launch with Galaxy S23 on Feb 1, pre-booking begins

Samsung has confirmed the company will launch its new Galaxy Book 3 series on February 1 Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Currently, users can pre-book the Book 3 series via Samsung India's official site, and the company assures benefits worth Rs 5,000 at the time of the actual purchase. Typically, pre-book customers get a preference during delivery once the normal sale begins. Samsung also recently opened pre-booking channels for the next Galaxy S23 series.

As per rumours, the new Galaxy Book 3 series will include three models -- the vanilla Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 Pro or Plus, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra -- similar to Samsung's Galaxy Tab lineup from last year. Samsung will also launch Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra globally on February 1. All the new devices will go on sale in India, likely in mid-February or early March.