Samsung India launches yet another affordable Galaxy A series smartphone, details here

Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy A series smartphone in India. It is called Samsung Galaxy A04s. The smartphone comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will be available across various platforms including Samsung.com, major e-commerce portals and offline retail stores. Let's now take a quick look at what the smartphone offers at such an affordable price tag.

Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications and price in India

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A04s comes packed with a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone includes triple rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, for selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 5-megapixel camera.

It is powered by Samsung's in-house developed octa-core Exynos 850 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM (expandable RAM up to 8GB) and 64GB of internal storage. There's also expandable storage support by up to 1TB via microSD card. On the software front, the smartphone runs on One UI Core based on Android 12 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims lasts up to 2 days. The smartphone comes with support for 15W fast charging in the box. Some of the other features of the device includes -- fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button, support for Dolby Atmos and other connectivity options.

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI), One card and Slice card to offer Rs 1000 cashback, which brings the effective price down to Rs 12499. The smartphone comes in three colours -- black, copper and green.