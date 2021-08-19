Samsung is killing ads on its stock apps by end of 2021, something users have been complaining about for years

Samsung's flagship smartphone experience has been marred with advertisements on Samsung apps in the past few years. The company seems to have realised the shortcoming and might soon remove advertisements shown on Samsung apps completely.

In a recent statement, Samsung confirmed that it would stop showing ads on its proprietary apps by later this year. The update will be rolled out to apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme.

Acknowledging the numerous complaints from those using the Galaxy smartphone series, the company stated that it values the feedback from its users and hence will stop showing ads on its apps.

The statement given to The Verge follows a previous report that mentions the chief of Samsung's Mobile Communications Business Roh Tae-moon initiating the change. As reported by Yonhap, TM Roh shared the decision with his team in an internal town hall meeting.

We had mentioned the bad experience of ads generated from Samsung's own apps in our review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. "There are apps, including Samsung's own apps, which serve advertisements through the notification shade. In a Rs 20,000 phone, some of this is expected. In a Rs 1 lakh phone, it is not."

Samsung advert on Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image: India Today Tech)

The majority of Galaxy users had taken to social media to complain to Samsung about the issue. Some even called for a "class action" on the company for showing ads in a Rs 1 lakh plus smartphone.

In the town hall, Dr Roh mentioned that Samsung will now shift its business model to "new growth opportunities in the fields of content and advertising services such as games and media." He called it the company's "most important mission to innovate the consumer experience based on this."

Samsung's decision follows an internal review of its mobile business. It was reported earlier this month that Samsung had initiated a "special review" into its mobile business. The assessment is different from the regular "periodic reviews" Samsung conducts across its business verticals.

The special review was an extension to the regular management review that the vertical was undergoing. The review was supposed to end in July but was then extended to the end of August.