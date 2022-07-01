Samsung is offering 10 per cent off on Galaxy Books, 5 per cent off on smartphones under Student Advantage Program

To take on Apple's Back to School, Samsung is also offering massive discounts on the Galaxy Books, Galaxy smartphones, tabs and wearables. Similar to Apple's Back to School days, Samsung's Student Advantage Program has been exclusively curated for college students and teachers. Samsung has said that it will provide end-to-end services from buying to support and will make the purchase process seamless, affordable and convenient for students, strengthening Samsung's vision of 'Powering Digital India'.

Talking about the Student Advantage Program, Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India said, "Through the Student Advantage Program, we are aiming to make premium technology accessible to young students across the country and supporting them in their educational journey, in line with our vision of Powering Digital India. The program encompasses a wide variety of products being offered at special student prices and we are optimistic that it will enable digital learning at an affordable cost and improve accessibility to technology for young people,"

Samsung is offering flagship smartphones, including Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A Series smartphones above Rs 10,000 and Galaxy Tab A series and Galaxy Tab S series will be available at 5 per cent off. Students will get 10 per cent off on Samsung wearables and laptops while Samsung Monitors will be available at 5 per cent off, under the Student Advantage Program.

If you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999 in addition to an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of Rs 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5

Similarly if you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, you can get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of Rs 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5% off. Students will also get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.



Students can get the offers through the Samsung Student Advantage microsite (https://www.samsung.com/in/microsite/student-advantage/) or by visiting a nearby Samsung Exclusive Store that can be located using the store locator here. Students will get direct access to genuine Samsung products and will have the option to pay through easy no-cost EMIs along with easy exchange benefits too.