Samsung launches credit card in India in partnership with Axis Bank: check out the benefits

Samsung has introduced a credit card for Indian consumers. The tech company has partnered with Axis Bank and Visa to launch the credit card. The card offers 10 per cent cashback on Samsung products and services around the year, in addition to several other benefits. Notably, the cashback will be offered over and above existing offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card is designed to reward consumers every time they use their card to buy Samsung products and services. Consumers will get 10 per cent cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans, and extended warranties.

The 10 per cent cashback will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorized Samsung Service Centers.

Both Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered with some of the key partner merchants, including Bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company, and Zomato to offer rewards to cardholders for everyday spending. The credit card also comes with complimentary airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and access to a bouquet of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.

The credit card comes in two variants -- Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500. The Infinite variant cardholders can avail up to Rs 20,000 cashback annually with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5,000. Notably, there is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10 per cent cashback on the smallest of Samsung purchases. Additionally, cardholders will earn Edge Reward Points on spending made outside the Samsung Ecosystem.

The annual fee for the Signature variant is Rs 500 plus taxes and for the Infinite variant is Rs 5,000 plus taxes. Both variants come with welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders will earn on completing the first 3 transactions on their card. Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth Rs 500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30000 points worth Rs 6,000 as a one-time welcome benefit.

Customers can apply for the card through the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website: www.samsung.com/in/samsung-card Samsung's ecosystem of apps (Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members) and Axis Bank channels. Customers can register their interest in the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card on the dedicated microsite: samsung.com/in/samsung-card. The company said that applications will open soon. A specific date hasn't been confirmed yet.