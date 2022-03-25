Samsung launches Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 in India with price under Rs 20,000

Samsung silently launches two new affordable smartphones in the country, dubbed the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23. Both the models are priced under Rs 20,000 and come with features such as the Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 skin out-of-the-box, quad rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, and much more. The Galaxy A13 succeeds the Galaxy A12, while the Galaxy A23 is a successor to the Galaxy A22, which was announced last year.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A13 starts at a price of Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models come at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,499, respectively. It comes in four colour options -- Black, White, Light Blue, and Orange.

The Samsung Galaxy A23, on the other hand, starts at a price of Rs 19,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price of the top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage goes up to Rs 20,999. The phone comes in three colour options -- Light Blue, Black, and Orange.

Both the devices will be up for grabs on Samsung.com. The availability date has not been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A13 comes packed with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Under the hood, the Samsung device is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset paired with Mali G52 MP1 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the device runs on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out of the box.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A13 features a quad rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary shooter coupled with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro, and depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for up to 25W fast charging, but only a 15W adapter comes with the retail box. The smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't specifically mentioned the name of the chipset, but it says that the Galaxy A23 comes with an octa-core processor.

The device comes in two variants -- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, which is further expandable via microSD card support. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out-of-the-box.

In terms of cameras, the phone also includes a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for up to 25W fast charging. Some of the other features include 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.