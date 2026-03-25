Samsung launches Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 in India: Check specs, features, and upgrades

Samsung has announced its new generation A-series models, the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, bringing new AI experiences, performance upgrades, sleek design and more. Both smartphones have been launched in the mid-range segment, providing buyers with greater options with two A-series models.

The Galaxy A57 and A37 come with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy AI features, triple camera power, and more, which may compel buyers. Therefore, here’s everything you need to know about smartphones.

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Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37: Specifications and features

The Galaxy A57 and A37 both come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED + display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology. The Galaxy A57 is slimmer and lighter, measuring 6.9mm in thickness and weighing 179 grams. On the other hand, the A37 measures 7.4mm in thickness and 196 grams in weight. However, both phones offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartphones run on the One UI 8.5 version, bringing advanced AI features such as AI Select, Object Eraser, Best Face, Filters, Edit Suggestions, Auto Trim, and much more. In addition, it also brings an upgraded Bixby assistant, which is more conversational and could handle tasks such as helping users with mobile settings.

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For performance, Samsung claims to offer upgraded performance with the Exynos chip, and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

For photography, the Galaxy A57 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. Whereas the Galaxy A37 features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro lens.

The prices for Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 are yet to be revealed, but the sale will start from April 10. The A57 will be available in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac colours, and the A37 will come in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen colours.